Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Coty accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Coty Trading Down 0.1 %

COTY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,312,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,865. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

