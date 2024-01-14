Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,463 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 1.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,877,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,273. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

