Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Enhabit worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 52.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after buying an additional 693,114 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 13.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 404.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHAB. TD Cowen started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Enhabit Stock Down 1.2 %

EHAB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.43. 440,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,176. The company has a market cap of $522.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

