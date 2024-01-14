Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,063 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $491.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.4384 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

