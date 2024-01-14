KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in KLA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.47.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $560.61 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

