Asio Capital LLC Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $207,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $482.08. 443,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,943. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.21.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

