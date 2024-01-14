Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

