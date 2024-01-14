Asio Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Asio Capital LLC lowered its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.83. 590,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,694. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.06.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

