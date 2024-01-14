Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 88,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.39. 463,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,769. The firm has a market cap of $691.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

