Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Drops By 27.6%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Unum Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 788,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,177. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

