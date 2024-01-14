Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.2 days.

Shares of STLJF traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

