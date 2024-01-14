Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Update

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.2 days.
Stella-Jones Price Performance
Shares of STLJF traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $62.00.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stella-Jones
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.