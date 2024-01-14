Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ocwen Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

OCN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 12,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,931. The company has a current ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 22.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

