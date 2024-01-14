Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

