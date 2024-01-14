Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Drops By 28.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Randstad Trading Down 0.1 %

RANJY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 3,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.32. Randstad has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.52.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

