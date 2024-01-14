Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.28. 467,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,523. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.