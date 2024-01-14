Short Interest in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declines By 27.8%

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 136,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAFT

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,976. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.