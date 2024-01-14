SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,537,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 2,102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:SFTBF traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $44.68. 499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

