G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $467.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00086523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00030902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001582 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.