MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Update

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,385,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 922,403 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. 788,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

