GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.41 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001739 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.