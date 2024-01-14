Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $61.09 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Compound has a market capitalization of $492.88 million and $84.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $61.09 or 0.00142384 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023554 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,067,512 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,067,498.51288851 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.16767854 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $82,078,541.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

