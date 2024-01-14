ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $63.48 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00166996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009426 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

