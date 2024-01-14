Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for approximately 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 201.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 202,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 135,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 683,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,291. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.18%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

