Ninepoint Partners LP Has $998,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

