Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $952,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,639,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,600,000 after acquiring an additional 910,737 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 4,199,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

