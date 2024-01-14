Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires 196 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.43. 1,763,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.21.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

