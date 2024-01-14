First Interstate Bank Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $842.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.95 and a twelve month high of $844.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.