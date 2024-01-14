Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,175 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,671. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $41.67.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

