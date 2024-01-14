Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 6,845 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $477,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $377,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 92,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

Shares of FAN remained flat at $16.03 during trading hours on Friday. 21,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

