Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

