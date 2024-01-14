Asio Capital LLC Sells 93 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $282.19. The company had a trading volume of 899,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.87. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

