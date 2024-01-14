General American Investors Co. Inc. Raises Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 2,124,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,594. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

