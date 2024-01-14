Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stake Raised by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 918.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 10.6% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.12. 133,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

