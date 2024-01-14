Asio Capital LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,086,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,412,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after acquiring an additional 285,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $153.84. 1,472,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

