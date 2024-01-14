Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 196,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

