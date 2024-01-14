ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,211 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

