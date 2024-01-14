Socha Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Socha Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 4.6% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Corning by 98,058.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,609,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,932. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

