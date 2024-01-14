Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $404,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BNDX remained flat at $49.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,391. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

