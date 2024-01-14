Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. 563,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

