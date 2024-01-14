iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,008 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,353 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

