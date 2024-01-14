Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 8.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 749,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

