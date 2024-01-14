Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,876 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 434,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,956. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

