Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,632 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,687 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

