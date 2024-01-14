Leisure Capital Management Buys 66 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.91. 1,603,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.43. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

