Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 342,392 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,392 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 33.6% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $198,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,846,000 after acquiring an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,892,000 after acquiring an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.40. 1,637,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.