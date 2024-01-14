CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

