Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

