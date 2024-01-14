Leisure Capital Management Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

