Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 462,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,608. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

