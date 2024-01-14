BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 37,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BRTX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 17,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 12,195.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.00%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Research analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

